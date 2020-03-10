How Simon Pegg Feels About Mission: Impossible 7's Shoot Being Delayed By Coronavirus Fears

The actor, who has played Benji Dunn since 2006’s Mission: Impossible III, told me he couldn’t comment on specifics because it's not his particular department, but Simon Pegg certainly felt the decision was an important one for the film to make considering the situation. The death toll in Italy went up to 463 on Monday and the country’s prime minister asked its citizens to stay home and seek permission for essential travel, per BBC. The number of confirmed infections has reportedly increased by 24% as well.