Bloodshot Reviews Are In, See What Critics Are Saying

Marvel and DC films have been at the forefront of the comic book movie boom that has been going on for two decades now. But just as those two heavyweights are not the only options in your local comic book shop, the success of the genre has given smaller titles a chance to shine on the big screen. Films like Dredd, Hellboy and 300 have shown that there’s more to comics than just traditional Marvel and DC fare. That continues with this weekend’s Bloodshot.