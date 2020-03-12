The Batman’s Peter Sarsgaard Describes His Character In The DCEU

The DC live-action universe is an ever-changing place, one that often keeps the fans on their toes. A ton of projects have been announced over the years, with the disappointing performance of Justice League putting a wrench into those plans. The Batman sat in development hell for a number of years, especially following the exit of Ben Affleck as director and star respectively. But the movie has finally started principal photography, and now actor Peter Sarsgaard has teased what to expect from his mysterious character.