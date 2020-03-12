A Scream Reboot Is Happening, And The Directors Are Perfect

Jason Blum showed his interest in obtaining the Scream property in the past as well, but the franchise is in good hands here with the Ready Or Not directors helming the project. When the first film of its kind was released back in 1996, it used a ton of horror cliches in a clever way to become a refreshing entry in the genre. It kickstarted the careers of Neve Campbell along with featuring Drew Barrymore, Dave Arquette and Courtney Cox in roles they are still particularly remembered for.