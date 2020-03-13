Marvel’s Shang-Chi Filming Delayed As Director Is Tested For Coronavirus

And a significant delay in production could lead to a delay in the film's release, but at this point, that's par for the course. Basically every wide release film that was supposed to hit theaters in the next month has been put on hold. Some have release dates several months, or even a year from now, others are just in limbo with no idea when we might see them. If things don't clear up quickly, then we could see even more movies put on hold, which is going to wreak havoc with the release calendar at some point down the road when every studio is trying to find a place to release the movies.