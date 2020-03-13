The One Bloodshot Ability Vin Diesel Would Love to Give To Dominic Toretto

Originally, the connection between Bloodshot and the Fast & Furious movies was going to be a bit stronger, as F9 was going to release just a few weeks after the new Vin Diesel movie. However, following the havoc caused by the coronavirus on Hollywood, the newest Fast & Furious movie has been put off by a full year. Every wide release film set to come out in the next month has been pulled from release. F9 gave itself the most significant delay. More than likely this is because, if and when things return to some semblance of normal, there will be a lot of movies jockeying for release dates and competition at the box office will probably be stronger than usual. By waiting a full year, the movie can stake a claim and likely still have the strong global box office it was previously expecting.