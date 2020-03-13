New Wonder Woman 1984 Tweet Suggests Movie Won’t Delay Its Release Date

This new poster comes to us from the Wonder Woman franchise's officially Twitter account. It's a great place for new images and footage from Patty Jenkins' sophomore DC blockbuster. The above art gives us a great look at Wonder Woman's awesome new golden costume, but it looks like the movie's release date is going to be the most noteworthy piece of this poster. Because with so many movies being bumped, it's unclear when things will return to business as usual within the industry.