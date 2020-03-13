AMC And Regal Introducing New Movie Ticket Sales Policy To Help With Coronavirus

Obviously, the closure of movie theaters will depend on one of two things: either local or federal governments will need to make some sort of decision that says closing theaters is required, or the management of these theater chains will have to pull the trigger themselves. As a majority of theaters in China have already closed, and smaller independent theaters in the U.S. have already started making decisions to close totally, and for periods as extensive as two weeks, this could impact the overall theatrical situation. So long as it’s still safe, and audiences still show up, you can count on movie theaters like AMC or Regal to stay open.