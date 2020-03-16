Bond Girl Olga Kurylenko Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Olga Kurylenko is far from the first to have a confirmed case of Coronavirus. Tom Hanks is probably the highest profile name to be dealing with the virus at this point. He and his wife Rita Wilson are in quarantine themselves in Australia, where Hanks was set to begin working on a new movie. In the same nation, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is currently in isolation as he awaits the results of testing which should be coming this week. The production of both films are on hold for the moment.