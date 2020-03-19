The 10 Best Angelina Jolie Movies, Ranked

1. Girl, Interrupted (1999)

The movie that garnered Jolie’s first (and only, so far) Academy Award win for acting, Girl, Interrupted is the quintessential Angelina Jolie movie. The film is based on the memoir of a girl who stays in a mental institution. But that girl is not Angelina Jolie. It’s Winona Rider. Despite this fact, Angelina Jolie is by far the most interesting character in the movie. Seriously, when I think about this film, I have to force myself to remember that Angelina Jolie is not the main character. She's just the one I remember the most and associate with this film.