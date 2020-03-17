In Inevitable News: Marvel Finally Delays Black Widow

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The past week's news cycle has been dizzying, as the global COVID-19 pandemic changes daily life around the world. The ongoing situation has also sent shock waves through the entertainment world, as sets are shut down and movies are delayed. As large groups began dwindling around the world, movies like No Time to Die and F9: The Fast Saga were postponed seven months and a full year respectively. And as the situation continues unfolding, Marvel Studios has followed suit and pulled the release of Cate Shortland's Black Widow.