New Spider-Man 3 Rumor Includes One Of Netflix’s Marvel Heroes

Following the success of Daredevil Season 1, Netflix built an entire network of New York based comic book shows. Charlie Cox's character was joined by the likes of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher. Throughout their run on the streaming service, fans waited and hoped that those heroes would appear on the big screen, even if it was just for a quick cameo. But that never happened, as the production of the movies and various TV projects never truly lined up.