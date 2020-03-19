11 Movies To Stream Or Rent Online Since A Quiet Place Part 2 Is Delayed

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The COVID-19 pandemic has done a lot to disrupt normal way of life all around the globe, and that very much includes normal movie-going behavior. With people self-quarantining and avoiding public gatherings, theaters have shut down, and studios have made massive changes to their release schedules. Case in point: while there were originally plans to have audiences enjoy the release of John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place: Part II this Friday, that’s no longer happening because Paramount has delayed the movie indefinitely. Fortunately, we live in an age of streaming and digital rentals.

Given how people have been anticipating the horror sequel, the delayed release is definitely a bummer, but one of the plus sides of living in our modern world is that there is plenty of entertainment instantly available with just a few clicks – including a great number of titles with shared themes and similar tones to the would-be new release. You may not be able to watch A Quiet Place: Part II this weekend, there are a number of awesome alternatives currently available to both stream and rent online, and we’ve decided to highlight a number of them here!