10 Terrifying Monster Movies To Stream Or Rent Online

Monster movies. Next to horror and Marvel flicks, monster movies are probably my favorite genre of film. And with these trying times with the Coronavirus, there’s no better time to stream or rent the best monster movies available since you're probably stuck at home. But I’ll do you a favor. Sure, there are plenty of monster movies to rent online at Amazon, and I’ll leave links below of some of my favorites. But just like how Disney released Frozen 2 early as a little gift for all you people who can't leave your house, this list is going to be movies you can stream right now if you have a subscription to any of these services. You’re welcome!