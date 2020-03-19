The Funny Reason The Original Top Gun Couldn't Use Any Footage Of Actors In Real Jets

Actual naval aviators go through years of training to be able to handle the G-forces and motion of flying fighter jets. I would wager most of us would lose our lunch up in the air going through even a fraction of what they do, so it's maybe not that big a shock that Jerry Bruckheimer is telling Empire the first Top Gun couldn't use any footage of the actors. Still, it's pretty funny to imagine that the studio just has all these outtakes of all the actors just vomiting all over the jets. How much of Top Gun's budget was spent on cleaning, do you think?