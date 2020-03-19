Simon Pegg And Nick Frost Recreate Shawn Of The Dead For Coronavirus PSA

Not only is it nice to watch this updated take, but it's also great just to see Simon Pegg and Nick Frost on screen together again. Their history together is full of hilarious brilliance, from the Three Flavours Cornetto trilogy (of which Shaun of the Dead is a part), to the amazing sitcom Spaced, and seeing more of them together is definitely welcome. The good news is that this is actually the first YouTube video posted by their co-founded production company, Stolen Picture, so perhaps this will be just the first of more re-teams in the near future.