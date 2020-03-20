A Brand New Groot In Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3? Vin Diesel Reveals What’s Coming Next

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has introduced movie fans to some truly wacky characters over the years. While many people can now wax poetic over the virtues of Yondu, Drax, Rocket and more, none of those characters has been more endearing to millions of MCU fans than Groot. The sentient alien tree made a valiant sacrifice in the first film, which led to one of the cutest superheroes of all time (Baby Groot) and then the snarkiest superhero who can only say three words (Teen Groot). Now, Vin Diesel is promising that, when the third installment finally rolls around, we'll be getting yet another new version of Groot.