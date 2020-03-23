6 Times Vin Diesel's Xander Cage Definitely Should Have Died In the xXx Movies

Cage Has A Fist Fight Atop Moving Vehicles On A Busy Street

One of my favorite moments in xXx: Return Of Xander Cage is the stellar "Cars Vs. Fists" scene where Cage is chasing Xiang (Donnie Yen) atop moving vehicles on a busy street. How either of the two characters survived constantly falling off cars, almost getting hit my cars, and having cars fly over their heads is a mystery that no one will ever be able to solve. I mean, in the span of 10 seconds, Cage and Xiang throw one another off the top of a semi-truck onto an SUV, slide off the SUV onto pavement at a rate of speed that would have killed or at least severely injured them, and are almost ran over.