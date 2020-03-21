Kumail Nanjiani And Issa Rae’s The Lovebirds Is Heading To Netflix

The Lovebirds has Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani playing a couple who unintentionally become the witnesses to a murder that they end up being framed for. The couple do run from the crime scene… so it does look awfully suspicious. Since all major movie theaters have closed down across the country and the Dallas film festival was also cancelled, the studio likely didn’t have much of a choice but to drop The Lovebirds from the big screen.