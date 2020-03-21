Wait, Was The Flash Movie Finally Going To Start Filming Before Coronavirus Shut Downs?

Leave a Comment
Barry Allen just can’t catch a break, can he? Ezra Miller has been signed on to star in a standalone The Flash movie since 2014. Six years later, the DCEU film has finally been off to the races. With IT’s Andy Muschietti set to direct and a shiny new summer 2022 release date, it was expected that The Flash might roll its cameras sometime this year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a ton of movie productions have been postponed, and The Flash could be next.
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and Justice League stunt coordinator Eunice Huthart has provided an unfortunate update about the long-awaited Warner Bros project:
The project I was due to start is The Flash. I was supposed to start at about the end of April, beginning of May. I'm not sure what's happening now with that.
To be clear, a stunt coordinator’s work doesn’t necessarily begin when the cameras turn on. Talents such as Eunice Huthart often orchestrate the casting of stunt players and doubles, work on the specific choreography of a film and rehearse with the cast before they step on set. So when Eunice Huthart told ScreenRant she was set to start work on The Flash this spring, it doesn’t necessarily mean the movie was ready to move out of pre-production in a couple months.
Either way, depending on if and how long The Flash postpones its production, there could be an even longer wait for the DCEU movie. It’s not only affecting the Scarlet Speedster’s debut big-screen outing though, as tons of Hollywood productions have stalled in the past week, including Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which was filming in London just last week.
In better news for The Flash, its planned release date is July 1, 2022, so it still has over two years of time for its production to be put into full gear before its expected to hit theaters. It’s in much better shape right now than The Batman, which is coming next summer if its production isn't stalled for an extended period.
Luckily for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, the team-up film wrapped production just ahead of more global restrictions being put in place. The film features the return of Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis and Joel Kinnaman’s DC villians and a long list of newcomers including Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waititi and Nathan Fillion.
The Flash is written by Birds of Prey’s Christina Hodson and has been teased to introduce the speedster multiverse and borrow storylines from the “Flashpoint” comic book run. Ezra Miller was initially introduced in 2017’s Justice League but he has yet to get the origin story of his teammates – Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.
Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more updates as they come on The Flash.