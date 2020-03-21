Wait, Was The Flash Movie Finally Going To Start Filming Before Coronavirus Shut Downs?

Barry Allen just can’t catch a break, can he? Ezra Miller has been signed on to star in a standalone The Flash movie since 2014. Six years later, the DCEU film has finally been off to the races. With IT’s Andy Muschietti set to direct and a shiny new summer 2022 release date, it was expected that The Flash might roll its cameras sometime this year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a ton of movie productions have been postponed, and The Flash could be next.