Harry Potter And 9 Other Great Audiobooks To Listen To With The Whole Family

Harry Potter - J.K. Rowling

We'll start with Harry Potter, because you really can't go wrong with J.K. Rowling's beloved tale of magic and adventure. The story of an orphaned kid who learns he's a wizard truly lives up to the massive hype. What's more, the Harry Potter audiobooks are fantastic. Jim Dale rightfully won two Grammys and several Audie Awards for his voice work on the U.S. release of these audiobooks. To say that he "does all the voices" for the characters, in addition to providing excellent narration of the story feels like an understatement. Dale delivers a brilliant performance throughout the run of these seven books, painting a picture in our minds of each and every character. Even if you've read the Harry Potter books multiple times, the audiobooks are a great way to revisit this story.

Get the Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone Audiobook here.

