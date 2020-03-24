Justice League: What You Need To Know About The Snyder Cut

We won’t know for certain which story elements would have been teased out in The Snyder Cut of Justice League. There were hints of historical sequences for the Motherboxes, more scenes for characters like Vulko (Willem Dafoe) and Martha Kent (Diane Lane), and suggested appearances by The Green Lantern Corps, which would pay off in future movies. We’ll likely never get those films from Snyder, even if The Snyder Cut of Justice League sees the light of day. But the director did collaborate on this exclusive graphic, used to make shirts to support charity, that fans believe spells out the five-film story Snyder intended to tell. What is your interpretation of this image?