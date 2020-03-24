Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Has A Cool Cameo You Probably Missed

The sequel trilogy was full of cameos not unlike this one. Starting with Daniel Craig's appearance in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, many who wanted to be part of the new films appeared underneath Stormtrooper helmets or in full body prosthetics so that we never actually knew who it was we were looking at most of the time. In this case, because Sally Guinness isn't a major movie star, she was hiding in plain sight, though the camera never really gives us a good look at her.