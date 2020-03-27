Netflix's The Platform Ending Explained: What Happened And What Does It Mean?

Each of these characters are important to Goreng’s evolution, but it is Imoguiri’s suggestion that the prison is truly an experiment in “spontaneous solidarity” (which he immediately calls out as a failure) that later inspires him that to take a stand against the inmates’ greediness and see that a successful outcome to that experiment can become a reality, convincing Baharat to help him ensure each level receives an equal ration. There are hints to this decision throughout the story - for instance, each inmate is allowed one object to take with them inside The Pit and Goreng chooses a copy of Miguel de Cervantes’ Don Quixote, a classic socio-economic commentary whose title character is a defender of equal rights. This, along with Goreng’s insistence to collaborate with inmates above and below him to distribute equal food rations early on in the film (which incites Trimagasi’s accusation that he is a “communist”) is undeniably meant to illustrate his drive to overcome the oppressive circumstances of The Pit.