Why Jason Blum Believes Movie Business Will ‘Look Different’ Following Coronavirus

Hollywood has been going to drastic measure in the wake of coronavirus to find new ways to bring in revenue with movie theaters closed. This has resulted in a lot of theatrical films being delayed, while those that had been released prior to the outbreak being released for home viewing months before we otherwise would have seen them. It's a drastic response to a drastic situation, but Jason Blum of Blumhouse productions thinks that it's quite likely things won't simply go back to normal once the current crisis has come to a close.