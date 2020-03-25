1917’s Script Was Grossly Detailed, Compared Dead Bodies To Cheese

First of all, I believe as a screenwriter, I think film scripts should be inherently visual. When you sit down to read a script, you should play a movie in your head. And yes, it might not be the final film, because you know it’s just one person’s point of view. You’ve still got to get the screenwriter and the director, and everyone. The cinematographer’s got to have their own in still. But film scripts should read like movies. You should feel things, you should see things for yourself. So I always like to put in those kind of descriptions of the really important things.