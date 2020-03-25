Rian Johnson Released Knives Out’s Script To Help Entertain Those In Self-Quarantine, So Get On Your Sweaters

Of course, Rian Johnson was also careful to quickly sidestep any potential Star Wars conversations. Because while the director/writer regularly posts his scripts on his personal website, The Last Jedi is an exception. What's more, it doesn't look like he has any plans to reveal what was on the page for Episode VIII. This might have to do with his contract with Lucasfilm, or his own personal preference. After all, his Star Wars movie has already been dissected, ripped apart, and applauded in the years since it hit theaters.