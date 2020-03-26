Even Wendy’s Has Joined The Call To Release The Snyder Cut Of Justice League

Does it do much to help get the cut of Justice League released? Yes, and no. Warner Bros. executives, who hold the key to the film’s future, aren’t going to cave because Wendy’s used a hashtag. But every time a major company like that pitches in, it keeps the story in the news cycle, and keeps invisible pressure on a studio to reward a fanbase for their efforts. We’ll see if we one day get to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League, either in a theater, or even on HBO Max.