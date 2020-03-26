Even Wendy’s Has Joined The Call To Release The Snyder Cut Of Justice League

Leave a Comment
The Snyder Cut of Justice League has endured a long, strange history. The other day, it took another detour into Bizarro-ville. On March 25, a day that the dedicated members of the Release The Snyder Cut community were getting #BvS4Years trending in honor of the movie’s release date, the fast-food chain Wendy’s jumped into the fray and called for the release of Snyder’s Cut.
Just when we thought Subway voicing their support for Zack Snyder’s Justice League would be the strangest event to happen in the Snyder Cut movement, the socially active (and generally snarky) Wendy’s Twitter account throws its considerable weight behind the Release The Snyder Cut hashtag, signal boosting the work of the movement on the global stage.
Now, it was prompted. A Zack Snyder fan did ask the Twitter account of the fast food giant to Tweet out the hashtag. And there was a reason for it. As mentioned, the movement was in the process of getting both #ReleaseTheSnyderCut and #BvS4Years trending on March 25, to raise awareness for the support that Snyder’s DCEU vision still has. But the fact that Wendy’s bothered to do it is both hilarious and awesome, and a welcome show of support.
It prompted many fans, who are still in quarantine, to find clever ways to pay the restaurant chain back.
And this guy promised to show the receipts from his purchase:
As mentioned, this is hardly the first unusual social-media support boost from a national chain. Back in November 2019, at the request of a Snyder fan, Subway was asked how many Retweets it would take for the company to donate sandwiches to charity in the name of the Snyder Cut family. The movement does a LOT for charity – specifically the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – and this was another push to raise funds for good while also driving up awareness.
The company responded in kind. Which later led to this very funny exchange between Subway and the director:
Does it do much to help get the cut of Justice League released? Yes, and no. Warner Bros. executives, who hold the key to the film’s future, aren’t going to cave because Wendy’s used a hashtag. But every time a major company like that pitches in, it keeps the story in the news cycle, and keeps invisible pressure on a studio to reward a fanbase for their efforts. We’ll see if we one day get to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League, either in a theater, or even on HBO Max.