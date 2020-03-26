Will Ferrell’s Downhill And More Announce Early Release For Those Running Out Of Movies At Home

Downhill hit theaters on February 14 and The Call of the Wild followed on February 21. Both films were still in theaters when everything closed down. Downhill had largely run its course at the domestic box office, though The Call of the Wild was still a top 10 film prior to things being shut down. Either way, we usually see digital releases for films hit three to four months after a theatrical release, so seeing both of these movies on Movies Anywhere basically a month after release is quite early, fitting the pattern of most other movies jumping to digital early.