Chinese Movie Theaters Had A Rough Start Reopening After Closing Due To The Pandemic

Around a quarter of the reopened theaters are located in Xinjiang. Despite this region being sparsely populated, because the coronavirus has thrown the theatrical business for a loop, as well as the disease not hitting as hard in Xinjiang, these theaters accounted for more than 80% of China’s box office. However, the first Chinese theater that reopened, the Xinjiang Golden Palm Cinema, hasn’t had more than 100 people come in per day and is only collecting around $140-280 daily. That theater is now only showing movies from 2-7 in the afternoon until further notice.