The True Story Behind How Chris Farley And David Spade Inspired Shrek

Ultimately, Chris Farley went on to make only a few more movies after Tommy Boy -- Black Sheep in 1996, followed by Beverly Hills Ninja, which was released at the beginning of 1997. In December of that year, Chris Farley passed away. His final film, Almost Heroes, was released in 1998. Chris Farley also recorded dialogue for Shrek before his death -- his performance can even be heard in some early footage of the film. Those clips reveal that a lot of changes were made to the character by the time Shrek hit theaters in 2001.