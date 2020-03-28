What’s Awesome About Starring In An Alien Movie And What’s Not, Per Prometheus’ Guy Pearce

I only did about 15 or 17 days or something on that. The tricky thing about that character was I had to wear a sort of metal exoskeleton as well, which meant I couldn’t sit down properly… There was one day where I went in, did all the makeup, got to my room and they said, ‘We’re just running a bit behind this morning. We’ll get to you.’ I went, ‘OK.’ Well, an hour went by and another hour went by… at about 1 o’clock they went, ‘So, it’s up to you. You can probably take all this off or we might get to you.’ By this point I’m atrophied to the spot. I don’t think I filmed that day.