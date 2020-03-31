Face It, Luke Skywalker Peaked With The Death Star's Destruction

With the Skywalker Saga now finished and opinions being handed out left and right in regards to the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, I think it's time for a take that, frankly, is long overdue. During a recent re-watch of the Original Trilogy I had a blast and still love those movies as much as I ever have. That said, looking back now on all that's come after and what came before, I don't believe Luke Skywalker ever did anything greater than destroying the first Death Star.