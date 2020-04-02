7 Actors Who'd Be Perfect To Play Joe Exotic In A Tiger King Movie

Through its intoxicating mix of bizarre characters, true crime, and wild animals, Netflix's engrossing new docu-series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is proving to be a huge hit for the streaming service. In the days since its premiere, people have been talking breathlessly about the stranger-than-fiction tale, one that involves all sorts of scandalous individuals, and it's only a matter of time before Joe Exotic's life gets (even more) dramatized on the big screen.

There are already plans in place for a limited TV series with Kate McKinnon to play Carole Baskin, Exotic's sworn enemy, but it would hardly be surprising if Hollywood jumped at the chance to make a biopic for the big screen as well. If/when that day comes, we have a few actors in mind who would be a great fit to play Joe Exotic. I'm also going to suggest some ideal directors to oversee each actor's take on the role.