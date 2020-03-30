Suicide Squad Director David Ayer Explains Lingering Joker’s And Harley Quinn Question

It should be interesting to see what come next for Harley, and whether Jared Leto's Joker ever returns to the DC Extended Universe. Margot Robbie will play her signature DC character for the third time in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad. It's currently unclear if Cassandra Cain is set to appear as well, considering they went into business together at the end of Birds of Prey. Fans are also holding out hope for Gotham City Sirens to come to fruition, and bring Poison Ivy into the DCEU.