The Best Movies To Stream Or Rent If You Like Midsommar

Ari Aster’s Midsommar is a modern day masterpiece. Is it horror? A pitch black comedy? A break-up movie? All of the above? Florence Pugh’s riveting performance is a major reason why the film is so undefinable, and yet, so brilliant. And since it’s currently available on Amazon Prime, I thought it would be good to note some other films that are also available to rent or find on streaming services that fans of Midsommar will likely enjoy.