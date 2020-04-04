Ryan Reynolds' Best Movies And Where To Stream Or Rent Them

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

When Ryan Reynolds isn't continuing his years-long feud with Hugh Jackman, he's showing up in a ton of movies. He's starred in big-budget superhero blockbusters like Deadpool (sorry Green Lantern), slapstick comedies, and enough romantic films to fill a small library. But what are the Canadian actor's best movies and where can you watch them online?