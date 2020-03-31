Holy Game Of Thrones, Little Women Accidentally Left Some Water Bottles In The Theatrical Cut

Of course, the backlash to Game of Thrones' coffee cup came after tensions about the final season had been steadily growing. The rabid fanbase wasn't happy with some of the narrative choices, especially when it came to Dany's plot line. So when an error was found, naysayers quickly pounced on the subject. Plus, it's just funny to see Khaleesi in Winterfell with a modern coffee cup. At least the cups are in the background for Little Women.