Apparently The Wizard Of Oz's Cowardly Lion Costume Was Made From Real Lion Fur

When it comes to making movie magic, all sorts of different spells are used to conjure up the images you see on the screen. Whether it's practical effects, CG, or a variety of other methods, Hollywood resorts to many different different tactics to make the movies come to life. That's certainly the case with 1939's spellbinding The Wizard of Oz. The fantastical masterpiece is an incredible achievement, particularly when it comes to its make-up, art direction, and costume designs. Many aspects of the film's imagery are iconic today for a reason. However, when it comes to one aspect of Oz in particular, it wasn't movie magic. It was the real deal. Specifically, we're talking about the hairy costume used to bring the Cowardly Lion to the screen. Indeed, to create the effect of the famously scaredy-cat lion, real-life lion fur was used to make the pelt look authentic. Oh my!