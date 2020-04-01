Universal Has Shifted Its Release Dates For Minions: The Rise Of Gru, Sing 2, And Wicked

As for Wicked, this is just the latest setback the film adaptation of the same-named beloved musical (which itself was based off the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West) has faced. This project’s been in development now for almost a decade. The original plan was for Wicked to come out December last year, but because of production scheduling, it was pushed back and Cats got that spot instead… which didn’t work out too well for Universal.