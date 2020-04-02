Tom Holland Reveals What Was Going On With Uncharted When Coronavirus Happened

From Mark Wahlberg being cast to play Nathan Drake years before Tom Holland entered the picture, to filmmakers like David O. Russell and Shawn Levy previously being attached to direct, Uncharted’s been going down a long and bumpy road, with this coronavirus delay just being the latest setback. It’s also worth mentioning that The Matrix 4 was set to start shooting at Berlin’s Studio Babelsberg at the same time as Uncharted, and with both productions now halted, the independent film crew members who were let go from the productions are asking for financial assistance.