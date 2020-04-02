Why Florence Pugh Is Taking A Break From Acting After Black Widow

Florence Pugh had several TV and film roles over the last few years. You might have caught her in Outlaw King on Netflix or in Liam Neeson's The Commuter. However, it was her starring role in Fighting with My Family last year that brought her to mainstream attention. She followed that with a role in the chilling Midsommar, and then, her third film of 2019 was Little Women, which earned her an Oscar nomination for actress in a supporting role. Barely more than 12 months after the ride had started, she was set to appear alongside Scarlett Johansson in the first film of the new phase of Marvel's Cinematic Universe, Black Widow. That movie will still happen, though its release is on hold.