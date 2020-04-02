Yes, James Gunn Knows The Suicide Sqaud’s Rating

Superhero movies are arguably the most popular genre in the modern film world, with plenty of studios getting in on the action with their own cinematic universe. As such, some actors and filmmakers have pivoted from one studio to the next. James Gunn is a prime example, as the Guardians of the Galaxy visionary took a gig directing The Suicide Squad for DC following his brief firing by Marvel. Fans are eager to see what Gunn will do with the villain-centric property, including its mysterious rating. And it turns out that the filmmaker already knows what his upcoming blockbuster will be rated.