Chris Pratt's Best Movie And TV Roles, Ranked

9. Zero Dark Thirty - Justin

When it comes to the elite, now famous Navy task force, Seal Team Six, best known as the trained operatives who killed Osama Bin Laden, it can be easy to make it about the group's efforts and forget about the humanity found therein. In Zero Dark Thirty, the screenplay doesn't dive too deep into their personalities. The focus is primarily on the task-at-hand. But through the strong performances of the talented ensemble, we got a sense of who these men are — or, at least, how they were meant to be perceived. As Justin, Chris Pratt doesn't get a lot of screen-time, but he makes the most of it in Kathryn Bigelow's Oscar-winning drama. He allows Justin to be seen as wise-cracking solider, even filled with moments of skepticism, before he helps pull of this brave, incredible operation with his five other Navy Seals.