No Time To Die Bond Girl Thinks 007 Is Actually The Overly Sexualized Character

There are long running film franchises, and then there's James Bond. Eon productions has been bringing 007 to theaters for decades, and is showing no signs of slowing down. Quite a few iconic actors have taken on Bond's signature tuxedo and martini throughout the years, with Daniel Craig playing the MI6 agent for the past decade and change. His time as 007 will come to an end with Cary Joji Fukunaga's No Time to Die. While the Bond franchise hasn't had a great history in regards to its treatment of women, actress Léa Seydoux actually believes that it's the protagonist who is overly sexualized in the current incarnation, rather than the Bond Girls.