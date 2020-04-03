Disney Announces First Delayed Movie To Head To Disney+

Well, there it is. A huge landslide of delays and reschedulings have been announced for the Disney release slate, and with movies like Mulan and Black Widow now finally getting new dates, one film originally scheduled for theatrical release has been shifted to a Disney+ exclusive debut. For those of you who were betting on this outcome, and had Kenneth Branagh’s long developing Artemis Fowl adaptation as your horse in the race, please collect your bets through Venmo.