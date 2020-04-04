Mark Hamill Thanks Star Wars Fans With Heartfelt Letter At The End Of An Era

Leave a Comment
The Skywalker Saga came to a close when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hit theaters last year and, with the film’s home media release, this fact now feels more real than ever. Given that this is the end of an era in cinema, it’s understandable that many would be emotional. This includes franchise legend Mark Hamill, who recently penned a heartfelt letter that’s sure to touch any Star Wars fan.
Mark Hamill, an active Twitter user, posted a screenshot of what he refers to as “a few thoughts” on the conclusion of the Skywalker Saga. In the letter, he took the time to reflect on Star Wars and thank the fans for their support. You can check out his message for yourself below:
If that doesn’t make you even the least bit teary-eyed, I don’t know what will. Mark Hamill’s words are sure to remain in the hearts of fans for years to come. Also, if anyone wants to own their own copy of the message, they have the opportunity to do so, as Hamill’s letter is being included as a keepsake in the 27-disc Skywalker Saga box set.
With Mark Hamill having been connected to the storied franchise for so long, it’s easy to see why he would be passionate. As he mentions in the letter, he, along with with Harrison Ford and the late Carrie Fisher, helped to launch what would become a cinematic landmark. Having it come to an end after all these years has to be a truly surreal experience for him.
Mark Hamill has never shied away from talking about his time working in the Star Wars universe and is known to reflect on – or divulge – certain secrets. As he does here, he’s also not afraid to get sentimental from time to time. Before the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, he posted a touching tribute to his own Luke Skywalker.
Hamill’s Luke Skywalker, who sacrificed himself at the end of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, managed to make a brief (but important) final appearance in The Rise of Skywalker. Now a Force spirit, he encourages Rey not to give up on the Jedi, giving her the extra push to face her grandfather, Emperor Palpatine.
Even though we’ve more than likely seen the last of Luke, Rey and the rest of their allies, things are far from finished for the Star Wars brand. Marvel Studios Kevin Feige is currently developing a new film set in the Star Wars universe. An additional film is also in the works from Sleight director J.D. Dillard.
It’s bittersweet to see Mark Hamill officially close the door on his time in the world of Star Wars. Still, fans can rest easy knowing they have plenty of adventures to look forward to in the ever-expanding galaxy. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now available on Digital HD, DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD, and the Skywalker Saga box set is available to own as well.