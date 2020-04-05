Spider-Man 3 and Watchmen's Rebecca Ramsey Is Dead At 53 After Fall

Many of the films Rebecca Ramsey worked on have been noted for their use of visual effects, with some even being noted as visual achievements. Fans of the cult hit Speed Racer will remember the striking visuals of that film, which were honored by the Visual Effects Society. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and Life of Pi were also praised for their use of CGi. Although Ramsey wasn’t personally nominated, both films would go on to receive Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects, with the latter winning in the category.