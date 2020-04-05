Spider-Man 3 and Watchmen's Rebecca Ramsey Is Dead At 53 After Fall

Leave a Comment
Rebecca Ramsey, a visual effects artist whose work includes major films like Spider-Man 3 and The Hunger Games has died. The veteran effects producer passed away from complications she sustained from a fall in her home. She was 53 at the time of her passing.
Rebecca Ramsey died on Saturday, March 7. The news was confirmed by her longtime friend Jenny McShane (via Deadline). At the time of her passing, she was serving as visual effects supervisor for the upcoming Warner Bros. film Clouds, which is slated for release in 2021.
Ramsey had an extensive career, which spanned decades. Some of her earliest work included serving as an effects producer on films like The Joy Luck Club, The Nightmare Before Christmas and Richie Rich, all projects she would remain uncredited for.
However, one of her biggest credited jobs would come when she joined 1995’s Mortal Kombat adaptation as a visual effects producer. Although she would take a few more uncredited positions after this project, she would go on to produce the effects for some of Hollywood’s most notable blockbusters.
The 2000s would give Rebecca Ramsey the opportunity to help produce a number of fan-favorite popcorn flicks, including The Bourne Identity, The Rundown, The Matrix Revolutions, Hellboy, I, Robot and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest. This momentum would carry into the 2010s, as she worked on projects ranging from Life of Pi to HBO’s recent Watchmen limited series.
Stargate Studios, Base Fx, Kaleidoscope Films and Gradient Effects are only a few of the studios Ramsey filled out her lengthy resume with. In addition, she also served as a board member for the Visual Effects Society and was a veteran member of the Producers Guild.
Many of the films Rebecca Ramsey worked on have been noted for their use of visual effects, with some even being noted as visual achievements. Fans of the cult hit Speed Racer will remember the striking visuals of that film, which were honored by the Visual Effects Society. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest and Life of Pi were also praised for their use of CGi. Although Ramsey wasn’t personally nominated, both films would go on to receive Academy Award nominations for Best Visual Effects, with the latter winning in the category.
Some in Hollywood have also found ways to honor Ramsey. Jim Owens, who serves as the visual effects supervisor for This Is Us, paid tribute to her in the recent season finale by including a photo of her.
Ramsey is survived by her husband, Jeff Weber, mother Judith Ramsey, stepfather Jerry Kitz, and her brother Michael Fujita Ramsey. Plans for any kind of memorial service have not been announced at this time.
We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Rebecca Ramsey during this time.