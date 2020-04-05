Will The Rock, Kevin Hart And More Return For The Next Jumanji? The Director Weighs In

That feels like, at minimum, most, if not all, of the older actors will be at least asked back. As for the kids, there seems to be good news there too. Kasdan said it’s “hard to imagine” a Jumanji movie without lead actor Alex Wolff in it. He also referred to the rest of the younger actors (Madison Iseman, Ser’Darius Blain and Morgan Turner) as “brilliant” and said they’re not appreciated nearly enough. I don’t really get what the point of getting rid of them would be either since they fill a necessary function, and I’m not sure you’d really add anything new to the franchise by having different kids.