Iconic Bond Girl Honor Blackman Aka Pussy Galore Dies At 94

Honor Blackman, the actress known for her iconic role as Bond girl Pussy Galore in Goldfinger and Cathy Gale in The Avengers, has passed away. Blackman died of natural causes at her Sussex home where she was surrounded by family. Blackman was 94.
Honor Blackman’s family revealed the news of her death to The Guardian in a formal statement:
It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94. She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her two children Barnaby and Lottie, and grandchildren Daisy, Oscar, Olive and Toby.
